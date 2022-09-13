It is with heavy and sorrowful hearts that the family announces the passing of Teresa Biggins, age 64 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois. Teresa graduated peacefully as the sun set over the 40 acres she has called home for the past two decades. At the time of her passing, Teresa was surrounded by members of her loving family.

Teresa was born April 9, 1958. She was the eldest of two daughters born to Peter Vanderwal and Marta (Spaans) Vanderwal.

Teresa was united in marriage to Jack W. Biggins. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2015.

Teresa is survived by: her mother – Marta Vanderwal of London, Ontario Canada; her children – J.P. (Holly) Tremblay, Annalisa (Cord) Koch, Kristopher (Stormy) Lintner, and Jonathan (Nicole) Lintner; 9 grandchildren – Parker, Paul, Piper, Isaac, Reed, Jocelyn, Georgina, Tyler and Levi; and a sister – Miriam Traher of London, Ontario Canada.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Peter Vanderwal, and her husband Jack W. Biggins.

Teresa worked in the silk/textile and craft business “Silksational Designs” along with her father. Following her move from Canada to Park Ridge, Illinois in 1993, Teresa excelled in her work as a consultant with the George S. May Company She moved to Johnson County in November 1998. Teresa was beloved and appreciated by a wide circle of clients through Genesis Naturepathic Medicines.

Teresa had a keen eye for design and aesthetics, integrating far flung motifs into her most favorite project, the renovation of the Simpson area farmhouse that she and Jack called home. Teresa took great delight in travel, taking pictures and finding inspiration wherever she went. Teresa was a woman that once you met her you couldn’t forget her. She was a friend to all who allowed her to be.

Teresa is fondly remembered for her love of animals, her resiliency, self-sufficiency, passion for large gardens, both fanciful and practical, her project oriented mind and over-the-top and elaborate decorating style.

A graveside service honoring the life of Teresa Biggins was conducted September 12, 2022, at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to any cancer research institute of the donor’s choosing.

To share a memory of Teresa or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.