Ruth Elizabeth Wiesenborn Smith Johnson, 89 of Herrin, Illinois formerly of Joppa, Illinois went to meet her Jesus In her home in the loving arms of her best friend, caregiver and daughter Belle at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Ruth was born June 20, 1933 in Saint Louis, Missouri and was chosen and adopted by Henry and Cynthia (Farris) Wiesenborn when she was four months old.

She married Morris Smith in Grand Chain on December 27, 1949, to this union they had four loving children.

Ruth was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandma and great great grandma, known affectionately as “Granny Ruth”.

Granny Ruth was the best storyteller. Her ability to share her life stories always made you feel like you were there with her. She was once a member of a church choir where she sang beautiful soprano and was featured on the radio several times.

She is survived by one daughter, Belle Smith Goodwin of Herrin; five grandchildren, Cherie (Scott) Harris of Dix, Cindy (Randy) Webb of Salem, Tim (Tanya) Russell and Rudy Kellum all of Herrin, Amy (Billy) Smith Hunt of Pittsburgh, Illinois; eight great grandchildren and nineteen great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant babies, parents; brother, Philip Wiesenborn Jr. three sons, Morris Edward, Michael Philip and Randall Lee; one infant grandchild, John Lee Smith, granddaughter, Ashley Smith and great great grandson Ethaniel Smith.

Later in life Ruth was able to meet and create a bond with some of her biological siblings, they remained close throughout the year’s. She loved them very much. Finally, she felt like she was not a throw-away baby.

Graveside services honoring the life of Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Wiesenborn Smith Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain. Rev. Gerell Cain will officiate. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

