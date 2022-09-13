Saturday, September 17, 2022

Reevesville Reunion Planned

September 13, 2022 Community Leave a comment

The 23rd annual Reevesville Reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 24th at the Reevesville Community Church Fellowship Hall. 

Both past and present residents and friends of Reevesville and the surrounding communities are invited to attend. 

The reunion will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a potluck luncheon served at 12 noon.  Tableware and drinks will be provided.

Attendees are encouraged to bring old photos and articles of interest and your favorite dish to share. 

For additional information, call or text Barb Konemann at 618-638-2012 or Bruce Cummins at 618-638-4502.

