Nancy J. Abrams, age 84 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at 2:29 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Nancy was born March 5, 1938 at the family home in Ridgway, Illinois. She was the daughter of Ivan and Edna L. (Moye) West.

On January 23, 1960, Nancy was united in marriage to Gerald Wayne Abrams at the United Methodist Church in Carlisle, Indiana. Gerald preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.

Nancy is survived by: her sons – Perry (his wife, Kimberly) Abrams of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois and Todd (his wife, Cindy) Abrams of Henderson, Kentucky; 3 grandchildren – Drew (Michelle McDowell) Abrams of Evansville, Indiana, Chelsea (her husband, Eric) Bergland of Bangs Lake, Illinois, and Dustin Abrams of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; a great granddaughter – Erica Bergland; a sister – Dianna (her husband, Ned) Lawrence of Tiburon, California; 2 brothers – Terry (his wife, Sally) West of Grand Rivers, Kentucky and Larry (his wife, Jamie) West of Metropolis, Illinois; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Edna West, and her husband, Gerald Abrams.

Nancy was employed for 42 years as a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Donald Akridge, DDS, prior to her retirement.

Nancy enjoyed spending time outdoors. She loved to garden, work in her yard, and sew. Nancy was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Nancy J. Abrams will be conducted Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, at 11 AM at New Hope Cemetery, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, Illinois. Pastor Frank Forthman will officiate.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Those attending the graveside service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Saturday.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, c/o Lindell Croft, 7015 Old Metropolis Road, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.