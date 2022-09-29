Martha Viola Dover, 98, of Grand Chain passed away at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Martha was born May 21, 1924 in Pulaski, Illinois to the late Mattie and Olin Curry.

Martha was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was a woman of deep Christian faith and one of the founding members of the Living Hope Fellowship Church.

Martha and Jasper C. Dover (deceased) were united in marriage on May 11, 1946 in a wedding gown made from a silk parachute JC brought back from the Pacific at the end of World War II. They together operated Dover’s Lumber Company in Grand Chain for many years.

Martha and JC were married for 47 years and were blessed with four children, Michael Dover (Phyllis), Nicky Dover (Lisa), Becky Banks (Frankie) deceased and Kent Dover (Beth); seven grandchildren, Keith Dover (Kelly), Kerri Henry (Jason), Brian Banks (Jada), Whitney Nicholes (Marty), Jamie Travis (Al), Jonathon Dover (Kristie), Alex Dover (Lindsey); fourteen great grandchildren, Kalli Farthing (Aaron), Kameron Dover (Abigail), Kayden Dover, Jack Henry, Logan Reed (Shelby), Hailey Banks, Chase Banks, Cooper Banks, Frankie Leigh Nicholes, Quincy Nicholes, Addi Dover, Gavin Dover, Rachel Dover (deceased) and Sarah Dover; two great great grandchildren Bellamie Reid and Arya Banks.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Martha Viola Dover were held Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Living Hope Fellowship Church near Karnak. Rev. Kevin Badgley officiated. Interment was at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain.

Donations can be made to the Living Hope Fellowship School.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.