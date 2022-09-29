Linda Jean Rhoades, age 78, of New Burnside, Illinois passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at her residence.

Linda was born May 18, 1944 in Olney, Illinois daughter to the late Franklin Woodrow and Florence Elva (Densmore) George.

She was a member of Community of Hope Church in New Burnside; and she was a bank secretary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Monte George.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. Rhoades; daughter, Pamela Stein; Jerry’s children, Roger Lynn Rhoades, Janet Palmer and Joane Bishun; granddaughter, Tamara Biggers; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Lynne George; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday at the Community of Hope Church in New Burnside. Pastor Joe Lawson officiated. Interment was in Union Grove Cemetery in Pittsburg.

Jones Funeral Home Villa Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.