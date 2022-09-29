Lana Loven Ablett, 78, of rural Karnak (Massac County) passed away at 5:34 a.m. Thursday morning, September 22, 2022 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Lana was born October 15, 1943 in Anna, Illinois. She had worked in the healthcare field most of her career, having worked for Addis Home Health, the Elgin Hospital, Southern 7 Health Department and the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Morris and Dorothy Jones Loven.

She is survived by her brother, David Keith Loven (Debbie) of Karnak; daughter, Stacey Bremer (Josh) of Metropolis; grandchildren, Taylor, Drake, Josie and Hayden; great grandchildren, Kash and Dilynn.

Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Lana Loven Ablett were held Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Anderson Cemetery In Massac County (the Boaz community). Rev. Trad York officiated.

Pallbearers serving were Mike Boyd, Josh Bremer, Drake Pennington, Albert Hill, Gary Carol and Pete Duley.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 805 West Deyoung Street, Marion, IL 62959 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.