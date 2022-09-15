Joseph E. “Eli” Brown, age 28 years, a resident of Norris City, Illinois and a former resident of New Burnside, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home.

Eli, as he was known to family and friends, was born September 22, 1993 in Marion, Illinois. He was the son of Clifford and Tammy (Nichols) Brown.

Eli is survived by: his father – Clifford Brown of Creal Springs, his grandfather – David Brown of New Burnside, his siblings – Justin (Branda) Brown of Benton, Adam (Victoria Pearl) Brown of the Reevesville community, and Hannah Davis of Vienna; nephews – Drake and Kamden Davis; his bonus parents – Pat and Viviane Bain of Norris City; as well as a host of other relatives and many friends.

Eli was preceded in death by: his mother – Tammy Brown; his grandmothers – Victoria Brown and Linda Wisnewski.

Eli was a 2012 graduate of Vienna High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in September 2012 and served honorably until his discharge in July 2019. At the time of his discharge, Eli had attained the rank of SrA (Senior Airman).

Eli was an avid reader, gamer and zombie lover. He enjoyed spending time with his family and large group of friends. He is fondly remembered for his joke-telling and his love for all animals.

A memorial service honoring the life of Joseph E. “Eli” Brown will be conducted Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Darrell Ford will officiate.

Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force burial honors detail and the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon – 2 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Private inurnment will be at a later date in the New Burnside Cemetery.

Memorials may made to the Humane Society of Southern Illinois, 95 Humane Road, Murphysboro, Illinois 62966.