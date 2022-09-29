James H. Velenzuela, age 76 years, a resident of rural Vienna since 2003 and a former resident of Crestwood, Illinois, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022, at 12:08 PM at Hillview Healthcare Center in Vienna, Illinois.

Jim was born July 4, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Herman Velenzuela and Sophie (Merchut) Velenzuela.

Jim is survived by: his sister – Geri (her husband, Frank) Tesina of Vienna; nephews – Robert (his wife, Lorraine) Tesina of Florida and Richard (his wife, Sue) Tesina of La Grange, Illinois; great nieces and great nephews – Lucas Tesina, Michelle Tesina, Charmaine Tesina, Danielle Gresham, Nicole Pokrzyna, Brianna Tesina, and Brandon Tesina.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son – Jimmie John Velenzuela.

Jim was a graduate of Tilden Technical High School in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1967. Following his discharge, Jim attended DeVry University. He was employed throughout his working career as a computer Technician by AT&T, prior to his retirement.

Jim was a classic car enthusiast. He enjoyed attending car shows and, along with his son, Jimmie John, entered his 1971 Monte Carlo in many classic automotive shows. Jim was an animal enthusiast and particularly enjoyed raising dogs.

Jim was a member of the Catholic faith.

A graveside service was conducted Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Father Tom Barrett officiated.

Memorials may be made to Project Hope Humane Shelter, 1698 West 10th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.