Gregory A. Craig, age 73, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois and a former resident of Goreville, passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at 6:04 AM, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Gregory was born June 11, 1949 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the son of Herschel and Wynita (Darnell) Craig.

On December 26, 1995, Gregory was united in marriage to Ruth E. (Reid) Williams at Buncombe, Illinois. She survives.

Gregory is also survived by: children – Jacquelyn (John) Ackert of Dixon, Illinois, Jeremy (Rebecca) Craig of Vacaville, California, Janelle (Brit) Kirby of Marion, Illinois, Travis (Amanda) Williams of Pontiac, Illinois, Justin Williams of Ozark, Illinois, and Jill (Josh) Conner of Sesser, Illinois; several grandchildren; and a brother – Curtis Craig of Goreville, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, Gregory was preceded in death by a sister-in-law – Mary Lou Craig.

Gregory was a 1967 graduate of Goreville High School. He had been employed by the United States Forest Service at Ferne Clyffe State Park south of Goreville. He also worked as a radio disc jockey. Gregory was employed by the Illinois State Police as a dispatcher in the telecommunications division for District # 22, prior to his retirement.

Gregory was a member and Past Master of Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M.

Gregory was a racing enthusiast and enjoyed racing his midget car. He also had been a league bowler, an avid fisherman, and enjoyed reading on the computer. He particularly cherished time spent with his family and treasured his grandchildren. Gregory was of the Christian faith.

A service honoring the life of Gregory Craig was conducted Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Pete Vinson officiated.

Burial was in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, near Buncombe.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.

Arrangements were entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.