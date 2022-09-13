George Larry Selph, Jr. age 73 years, a resident of McDonough, Georgia, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his residence.

George was born September 9, 1948 in Waukegan, Illinois. He was the son of George Selph, Sr. and Emily (Bullock) Selph.

On October 25, 2018, George was united in marriage to Cynthia Curriden in Ventura, California. She survives.

George is also survived by: his children – Jeff, James, Joshua, Jason, Julie and April, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, 2 brothers – Charles Selph and Gary (Carla) Selph; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

George was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He served honorably from his enlistment on September 10, 1965 until his discharge on January 30, 1975. He was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. George was a life member of VFW Post # 10582, having served as the Post Commander from 1988-1990.

George was employed as a quality control supervisor in the aeronautics industry by Spectralab Scientific, Inc. He also had been employed in the security department at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California.

A service honoring the life of George L. Selph, Jr. will be conducted Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 12 Noon at the County Line Baptist Church, 699 Richmond Road, Simpson, Illinois.

Burial will follow in Kerley Cemetery in the Flatwoods community. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps burial honors detail and the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222.

Visitation will be conducted Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. An additional time of visitation will be conducted Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, from 11 AM until the service hour at 12 noon at the County Line Baptist Church.

To share a memory of George or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.