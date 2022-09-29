Don Tellor, age 82 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at 5:26 AM, at Integrity Healthcare in Anna, Illinois.

Don was born October 14, 1939 in Union County Illinois. He was the son of Melvin and Alma (Fox) Tellor.

Don is survived by: a daughter – Lori Tellor of Miner, Missouri; a grandson – Kerry Michael Tannehill; a sister – Esther Barker of Anna, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by: his parents – Melvin and Alma Tellor; a son – Terry Tellor; a daughter – Cindy Tellor; a dear nephew – Herman Tanner; and siblings, including – Ella Smith, Ruby Simms, Alfred Tellor, Walter Tellor, Agnes Frise, Vera Tanner, and Henry Tellor.

Don served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed for many years as an assembler at the Florsheim Shoe factory in Anna. He was later employed in the housekeeping and custodial department of Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis. Don was very community minded and had served as a driver for the Johnson County Ambulance Service and as a Johnson County E.S.D.A. (Emergency Services Disaster Agency) volunteer.

Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

A graveside service honoring the life of Don Tellor was conducted Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Jack Shelton officiated.

Memorials may be made to the Tellor Family flower fund and may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box, 695, Vienna, IL 62995.

