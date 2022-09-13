Carol L. White, age 76 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022, at 6 PM at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Carol was born April 2, 1946. She was the daughter of Floyd and Mildred (Miller) Skinner.

On October 30, 1982, Carol was united in marriage to Charles “Chalk” White in Vienna, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2022.

Carol is survived by: children – Noble (Mary Jane) White and Eric (Tracy) White all of Buncombe, Lana Rene’ (Lorna) White of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren – Clayton White, Kayla (Kyle) Moll, Casey (Grant) Bauman, Katie (Dillon) Bunnage, Brittany Sadler, Brooke (Bo) Vinson, Stephen Sadler, Angel Avery, & Dustin Avery; as well as a host of dear friends and neighbors.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by: 2 sons – Joe Michael Avery and John Jason Avery; and her brother – Ray Skinner.

Carol had been employed by the McDonald’s Restaurant in Anna. She later worked as a clerical secretary in the office of the Johnson County State’s Attorney, during the administration of Brian Trambley. Later, Carol worked in the offices of Alan McIntrye, attorney at law, and Johnson County Abstract Company. Carol was widely known and highly regarded for her skill in abstract research.

Carol enjoyed sewing and cross stitch. During the filming of the 1992 movie, A League of Their Own, Carol was an extra and appeared in the film as a member of the crowd seated in the bleachers attending the games.

Carol was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of Carol White was conducted Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 7815 Illinois Route 146 West, Buncombe, Illinois. Pastor Jay Franklin officiated.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, c/o Terry Norris, 300 May Ave., Buncombe, Illinois 62912.

To share a memory of Carol or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.