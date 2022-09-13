Saturday, September 17, 2022

Art contest winners announced

September 13, 2022 Community Leave a comment

The 4th Annual Art Gallery Off the Square High School age Art Competition has two winners this year. First place winner is Karissa Cockrum with a pencil drawing. Runner up winner is Lacey Jacobsen with her acrylic painting. Both winners will have their artwork on display at the Art Gallery Off the Square. The competition was open to high school age students in the Southern Seven region. Rules for the 2023 contest will be posted on ArtGalleryOfftheSquare.com

