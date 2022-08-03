Tommy Lee Kimmel, age 38 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022, at 11:52 AM at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Tommy was born August 15, 1983 in Marion, Illinois. He was the son of Jim and Joyce (Alsip) Kimmel.

In addition to his parents, Tommy is survived by: a brother – Andrew (his wife, Jennifer) Kimmel of Vienna; his paternal grandparents – James F. Kimmel of Bloomington, Indiana and Mary Jane Smoot of Goreville; nieces & nephews – Cheyanne, Phoenix, Blake, Ella, and Sophie; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Lee and Edna Alsip and his paternal grandfather – Carl Smoot.

Tommy was a 2002 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 150.

Tommy enjoyed racing radio-controlled competition trucks. He could often be found racing at tracks in Eldorado and in southwestern Indiana.

A service honoring the life of Tommy Lee Kimmel will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Richard Swiney will officiate.

Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery, southeast of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon, August 6, 2022, from 1 PM – 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Berea Cemetery Fund, c/o Tony Mathis, 2096 Westview Road, Belknap, Illinois 62908.

