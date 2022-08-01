Ellen Owen Peebels, age 78 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, at 7:13 AM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Ellen was born November 11, 1943 in Crown Point, Indiana. She was the sixth of nine children born to Mansel and Gertrude (Burris) Owen.

On August 27, 1960, Ellen was united in marriage to Ronald Peebels at the Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Together, they had enjoyed almost 62 years of marriage.

In addition to her beloved Husband, Ellen is survived by: a son – Dean (his wife, Barbara) Peebels of Xenia, Ohio; grandchildren – Joshua (his wife, Katy) Peebels of O’Fallon, Illinois along with their children Joseph and Connor; Amanda (her husband, Joey) Petric of Cleveland, Ohio; Joe Peebels of West Virginia, along with his children – Rylee, Harmonee, and Landon; and James Peebels of Mattoon, along with his daughter Jessa; 2 brothers – Richard (his wife, Joan) Owen of Vienna and Ruben (his wife, Sheryl) Owen of Sparta; a brother-in-law – Jack Evans of Marion; and a sister-in-law – Judy Sue Nutty of Vienna; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Mansel and Gertrude Owen, Ellen was preceded in death by: a son – J. Scott Peebels; and siblings – Jacquelyn Sue Owen, William B. Owen, Jesse J. Owen, Judith A. Owen Weaver, Jon David Owen, and Rachel Evans.

Ellen had worked as a restaurant hostess and waitress. She later worked for a time as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Ellen was a former member of Egyptian Chapter # 30 Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Simpson.

Ellen was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening.

A service honoring the life of Ellen Owen Peebels will be conducted Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, at 11 AM at Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor Doug Hughes will officiate.

Burial will be in the Gilead Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, from 10 AM – 11 AM at Gilead Church.

Memorials may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, 909 Greenlee Street, Denton, Texas 76201.

To share a memory of Ellen or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.