Cecilia Schnaare Hankins, age 80, of Metropolis passed away at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Cecilia was born June 13, 1942 in Olmsted, Illinois. She was a graduate of the Grand Chain High School. Cecilia loved her dog, Bentley. She always enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tina (Jon) O’Nan of Salem, Kentucky and Janet Hankins of Metropolis: son, Danny Hankins of Nashville, Tennessee: brother, Dale (Tracy) Schnaare of Grand Chain: Neice, Breezy (Will) Bunting of Metropolis.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hankins: parents, Howard and Dorothy Funderburk Schnaare: brother, Steve Schnaare.

Per the family’s request, cremation was acorded with services to be held at a later date.

To leave an online message with the family or share a memory, you can visit www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.