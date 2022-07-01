US 45 roadwork at Vienna begins on July 5th

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting motorists traveling on US 45 in Johnson County of the construction project beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers.

The work on US 45 will occur at about a mile north and south of Interstate 24 and also just north of Illinois 146 to 2 miles south of Illinois 146.

The project includes pavement patching and resurfacing, median repairs, and curb and gutter improvements. The work is expected to last until Oct. 14.

Motorists should obey flaggers, reduce speed, be alert for equipment and workers and use extreme caution while traveling through all work zones.

To avoid any delays, motorists should seek an alternate route. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone as quickly as possible.