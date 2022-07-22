Tommy Mathis, age 81 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022, at 8:55 PM at the Autumn Ridge Supportive Living Center in Vienna.

Tommy was born December 18, 1940 in Gary, Indiana. He was the son of Marshall Mathis and Hazel (Stanley) Mathis.

On May 3, 1958, Tommy was united in marriage to Betty Estes in Corinth, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2016.

Tommy is survived by: his daughters – Tamri Huckelberry of Metropolis and Sheila (her husband, Rick) Reichert of Vienna; and his granddaughter – Christy (her husband, Michael) Kennedy of Metropolis.

Tommy was preceded in death by: his beloved wife – Betty Mathis; his parents – Marshall Mathis and Hazel Mathis Mahan; and his stepfather – Russell Mahan.

Tommy was a 1958 graduate of Vienna High School. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard.

Tommy was employed as a salesman for Fruit Belt Farm Service until his retirement in 1999.

He was a member of Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M., the Johnson County Bass Club, the Massac County Gun Club, and was a charter member of the Vienna High School FFA Alumni Association. Tommy was a faithful member of the Vienna First Christian Church.

Tommy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and taking trips to the Western states with a group of friends to go ATV riding. Tommy cherished time spent with his family and many friends.

Services will be held Sunday afternoon, July 24, 2022, at 2 PM at the Vienna Masonic Lodge, 1615 Old Route 146 Loop, Vienna. The service will begin with Masonic rites accorded by Vienna Masonic Lodge. The funeral service will immediately follow. Brother Les Chamberlain will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Sunday afternoon from 12 Noon – 2 PM at the Vienna Masonic Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to assist local families who lost loved ones due to the recent COVID pandemic. Donations may be left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.

To share a memory of Tommy or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.