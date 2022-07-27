Sherman Lee McClellan, 85 of Baytown, Texas, formerly of Karnak, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas.

Sherman was born September 4, 1936 in Karnak, Illinois to Vernon and Frances Houseright McClellan. A former resident of Houston, Sherman was residing in Baytown since 1977. He was a graduate of Karnak High School, veteran of the US Air Force, member and deacon of Second Baptist Church in Houston, and a retired office furniture salesman. Sherman enjoyed his family, playing golf with friends and watching sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 49 years, Jenny Lowe Kean McClellan. He is survived by wife, Nancy Jane Sanders McClellan; daughter’s, Lori Renfrow (Curtis) and Joni Smith; and son, Greg McCellan (Laura). Grandchildren: Matt Smith, Crystal Beckwith (Scott), Javonna Roach (Jeremy), Rachel Poland (Michael), Jenny McClellan and Julia McClellan. Sherman was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Crespo and Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown, Texas.

Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Sherman Lee McClellan will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday August 4, 2022 at the Cypress Cemetery. Rev. Dean West will be officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force burial detail team.

Family and friends have been asked to gather at the cemetery.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the local arrangements.

