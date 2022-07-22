Robert E. Heisner, 94, of Metropolis, formerly of Grand Chain, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Robert E. Heisner will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Grand Chain, Illinois with his nephew Rev. Stephen Heisner and Rev. Gerell Cain officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Stephen Heisner. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Sunday until the service hour. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Helm, Eric Clark, Joshua Heisner, Rick Dupree, Jeff Heisner and David Hubbard.

Mr. Heisner was retired from the State of Illinois where he worked for the Department of Transportation. He was also a retired farmer. He was a member of the Grand Chain Congregational Church where he was a deacon. He was a member of the Grand Chain Men’s Fellowship and was an avid baseball and softball player.

Survivors include his wife of 72 and 1/2 years, Anna Lee Heisner of Metropolis, they were united in marriage in 1949. Other survivors include three sons, Dr. Monty Heisner and wife Karen L, Dr. Terry Heisner and wife Karen J, Robert D. Heisner and wife Bonnie; three grandchildren, Joshua Heisner and wife Andrea, Heather Heisner and husband James Funderburk, and Brittney Heisner; two step grandchildren, Michele Clark and husband Eric, Ricky Dupree and wife Brittney; two great grandchildren, Owen and Kellen Heisner; eight step great grandchildren, Nathan and Gavin Clark, Carly, Beck and Ava Funderburk; and Ben, Jamie and Matthew Dupree; one brother, Carl Heisner and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Heisner was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Anna Heisner; brothers, Russell and Raymond Heisner; sisters, Vera Brown, Ella Badgley and Helen Hubbard.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Grand Chain Library or the Grand Chain Cemetery Association.

