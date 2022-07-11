Gary “Frog” Scoggins, age 82 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at 6 AM at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Gary, known to many by his nickname “Frog,” was born March 20, 1940 in East Alton, Illinois. He was the son of Hubert Scoggins and Elma A. (Hardison) Scoggins.

On August 12, 1961, Gary was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Jenkins in Vienna. She survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, Gary is survived by: a daughter and son-in-law – Melanie and Scott Wright of Vienna; and 2 grandchildren – Hilary (her husband, Dylan) Stanek of Marion and Lucas Wright of Nashville, Tennessee.

Gary was preceded in death by: his parents – Hubert Scoggins and Elma Scoggins Sanders; a sister – Pat Cook; and a brother – John Flath.

Gary was a 1958 graduate of Vienna High School. He served in the Illinois National Guard. Gary was employed as a drivers license examiner by the Illinois Secretary of State Department of Motor Vehicles in the Vienna office. He also was employed as a carpenter by the Taylor & Gray Construction Company. Gary began his working career with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (I.D.J.J.) at the Dixon Springs Youth Camp, later transferring to the Illinois Youth Center at Harrisburg. Gary was employed as a carpentry and shop instructor. While serving at the Harrisburg IYC, Gary guided his students in the crafting of framework for homes constructed by Habitat for Humanity.

Gary was very community and civic minded. He served as the Alderman for Vienna Ward II from May 1979 until May 6, 2009. Additionally, Gary was a dedicated member of the Vienna volunteer fire department for approximately 40 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Gary was an avid fisherman and a member of the Johnson County Bass Club. He was also a skilled woodworker. Gary enjoyed working in his yard and mowing grass.

Gary took great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending all of their events and activities.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022 at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 11 AM – 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995

