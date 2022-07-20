Chester L. Schierbaum, age 87 years, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee and a former longtime resident of Mobile, Alabama, passed away Monday morning, July 18, 2022, at 11:15 A.M. at The Lantern at Morning Point in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Chester was a native of Johnson County. He was born near Tunnel Hill on November 17, 1934. Chester was the son of Daniel and Gertrude Mae (Brown) Schierbaum.

Chester was united in marriage to Ellon Seals. Together, Chester and Ellon shared over 61 years of marriage, prior to her death on June 15, 2021.

Chester is survived by: his daughter – Debbie (Mike) Claudio of Brentwood, Tennessee; 7 grandchildren – Christy (Tony) Smith, Christina (Chris) Cos, Adrianna (Cole) Pate, Rebecca (Jerald) Dewveall, Emma Claudio, Hannah Claudio, and Daniel Claudio; 7 great grandchildren; a brother – Robert (Karen) Schierbaum of Tunnel Hill; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Chester was preceded in death by: his parents – Daniel and Gertrude Schierbaum; his wife – Ellon Schierbaum; a son – James Randy Schierbaum; a sister – Mary Lou Craig; and 2 brothers – Archie Daniel Schierbaum and Charles Edward Schierbaum.

Chester served in the U.S. Army from April 28, 1958 until his honorable discharge on April 15, 1960.

Chester was employed as a welder by the International Paper Co, prior to his retirement.

A funeral service honoring the life of Chester L. Schierbaum will be conducted Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Military flag presentation will be accorded by the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Private interment will follow in the Webb Cemetery near Tunnel Hill.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apostolic House of Worship, c/o Pastor Robert Schierbaum, 6720 Dutchman Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, IL 62972.

To share a memory of Chester or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.