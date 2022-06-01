Preston George, 85, of Belknap, Illinois passed away at 3:42 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

Preston was born on October 21, 1936 to Curtis and Dessye George of Cypress.

A graduate of Vienna High School, class of 1954, he married Virginia Hale George on November 28, 1954, and they had 4 children, Malesa George Talmage, Annette George Shoulders, Anthony Ray George, and Jennifer George Bopp.

He worked his family land, the George Brothers Farm, and he also farmed with Cletis Moore beginning in 1957. In 1975, he began working at Hale Implement, taking over ownership with Louise Hale Goins in 1977. He spent years selling Allis Chalmers equipment across the region. He served in the Illinois National Guard from 1957-1965.

At the age of 58, he became a truck driver for Dippin Dots Ice Cream, earning a paycheck and working for a boss for the first time in his life. He retired in 2010, having traveled over a million miles.

He was an active member of Belknap United Methodist Church from 1947 to present. One of his joys was sharing his home with numerous International exchange students and visiting with friends and family. Preston avidly watched his crops, and he worked on restoring Allis Chalmers tractors. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preston is preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Dessye George, daughter Malesa George Talmage, and brother Curt George.

Preston is survived by his wife, Virginia Hale George, daughter, Annette George Shoulders, son, Anthony George and his wife Kim, daughter, Jennifer George Bopp, brother, Joe George and sister-in-law Paula Hale Cousar. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jenna and Brenden, Renee and Josh, Kaitlyn and Natalie, Andy and Jonathan. He also loved his six great-grandchildren, Ellie, Madi, Will, Ben, Logan, and Jace. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Preston George will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 till 8 at the funeral home.

Full military honors will be accorded by the United States National Guard Burial Detail Team and area veterans.

There will be a family gathering following at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Karnak.

Pallbearers consist of those who worked at Moore and George Farms and the members of a Boy Scout troop that he led.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Preston’s great grandson, Jace Shoulders, in his battle with leukemia—Jace’s A.L.L. Smack-Down, the Malesa Talmage Memorial Scholarship Fund at Century High School or the Belknap United Methodist Church.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak is honored to be in charge of arrangements.