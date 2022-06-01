Peggy Jean Smoot, age 81, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 8:48 p.m on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

She was born on May 4, 1941, in Harrisburg, IL, the daughter of Elbert Franklin and Margaret Cornelia (Fleming) Smoot.

She attended school in Vienna, IL, and was a graduate of Vienna High School Class of 1958.

Peggy Jean enjoyed the championship of her best friend and sweetheart, Henry L. Hank” Mallow.

Her working career was with the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service as Johnson County Secretary and later as Unit Secretary for Alexander, Johnson, Union, Massac and Pulaski Counties for a total of 35 years until her retirement on January 1, 1998.

While living in Johnson County she attended Gilead Presbyterian Church near Simpson, IL.

She was a member of the Pond Club in Johnson County, Modern Woodmen of America and the HUB of Marion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed exploring family genealogy, sewing, traveling, flower gardening and exercising at the HUB. She also kept up on current events, enjoyed meeting new friends and was actively involved in the lives of her adopted grandchildren.

She is survived by cousins, Pat Jordan and husband, Donald of Evansville, IN; Their daughter, Angela Raczkowski and granddaughter Vivienne of Mobile, AL; Jim Fleming and wife Debbie of West Palm Beach, FL; their children: Heather, Derick, and Joe Fleming; Ruth Flanagan and husband Jim of rural Vienna, IL, Nedra Ince of Dallas, TX, and Bob Fleming of San Antonio, TX. She also embraced the family of her sweetheart, Henry L. “Hank” Mallow as her family. They are Henry’s son, Henry “Dusty” Mallow, III and wife, Ruby of Herrin, IL; their children, Traci Jeralds and husband, Aaron and their children, Lindy and Londyn all of Herrin, IL, David Mallow and girlfriend, Megan McVey and son Skylar Vaughn of Herrin, IL, and Austin Mallow and wife, Caroline of Marion, IL; Henry’s daughter, Dana Zahraee and husband, Ali of Naperville, IL; their children, Kevin Zahraee and wife, Alyssa and their son, Adam Zahraee all of Naperville, IL and Justin Zahraee and wife, Jolene of Blacksburg, VA, along with other extended family and many dear friends.

Peggy Jean was preceded in death by her parents and sweetheart, Henry L. “Hank” Mallow.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Herrin City Cemetery with Pastor Jim Flanagan presiding.

Following the service, interment followed next her sweetheart and best friend, Henry L. “Hank” Mallow.

The family requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to either or both; “Hospice of Southern Illinois” and/or “American Cancer Society.” Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959.

To leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com