Patricia Ann “Pat” Taylor, age 84 years of Paducah, Kentucky, formerly of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Pat was born on her mother’s birthday, March 18, 1938, in Aurora, Illinois. She was the daughter of William A. Kelley, Sr. and Ruby L. Scott Kelley.

On June 7, 1958, Pat was united in marriage to James “Jim” Taylor in Aurora, Illinois, and they were married for 64 years. Pat was a 1956 graduate of West Aurora High School. While living in Aurora she was employed at Allsteel and Barber Greene. Upon moving to Southern Illinois in 1960, she owned Pat’s Beauty Shop in New Burnside, Illinois, until 1972. At that time Jim and Pat opened Taylor Auto Supply in Carrier Mills, Illinois, where she worked as the office manager and treasurer. She continued working there, as well as at the Harrisburg location, until her retirement in 2002. After they retired, Jim and Pat moved to Paducah, Kentucky, in 2004.

While living in Illinois, Pat served as a Director on the Southern Illinois College Foundation Board in Harrisburg for twenty-seven years, seventeen of those as Treasurer.

Pat was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah. Throughout her life Pat was an avid piano and organ player and for over fifty years enjoyed playing at different churches. In addition to church services, she played at many weddings and funerals. Pat enjoyed singing as well. She sang in church choirs and was a member of the Paducah Community Chorus.

In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her son Brian Taylor, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, her daughter Lisa (Don) Wetherell of Cadiz, Kentucky, and her grandson Bryce Shoemaker of Carbondale, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers William Kelley, Jr. and Charles Kelley.

Services honoring Pat’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home, in Vienna, Illinois. Pastors Jamie Broome, Darrell Ford, and Bruce Cullers will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Ozark, Illinois.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the services.

Memorial contributions in memory of Patricia “Pat” Taylor may be made to Zion Cemetery (c/o DiAnne Sember Hill, P.O. Box 118, New Burnside, IL 62967) or Immanuel Baptist Church (3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001).