Mike Anderson, age 53, a resident of Elkhart, Illinois and a former resident of Cypress, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 PM – 4 PM Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

The preferred form of remembrance is donations to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or online at www.autism-society.org

For those wishing to send floral arrangements, please consider an outdoor plant, such as a tree, shrub or bush which can be enjoyed for years to come and serve as a living memorial to Mike.

Additional obituary and service information will be shared.