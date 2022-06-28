Larry Hughes, age 83 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at 1:48 AM at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Larry was born September 20, 1938 in Veedersburg, Indiana. He was the son of James Richard Hughes and Dorothy Rose (Stucker) Hughes.

On August 12, 1958, Larry was united in marriage to Dixie Henard in Denver, Colorado. She survives.

Larry is also survived by: his children – Larry Hughes, Jr. of Purlear, North Carolina, Stephanie (Kerry Patterson) Hughes of West Palm Beach, Florida, Pamela (Scott) Hewitt of Bonita Springs, Florida, Amanda Hughes of West Palm Beach, Florida, and John (Megan Reilly) Hughes of Carterville; 9 grandchildren – Ronnie Zelek, Matthew Zelek, Kristi Hardrick, Samantha Gionta, Michelle Hughes, Zachary Shorr, Tyler Hughes, Keaton Reilly, and Ashton Reilly; 8 great grandchildren; 2 brothers – Dennis (Wanetta) Hughes and James (Barbara) Hughes all of Virginia; 2 sisters-in-law – Mary Lou Brinkley of Marion and Shirley (Doyle) Coonce of Tunnel Hill; a brother-in-law – Johnny (Naomi) Henard of Granbury, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Larry is also survived by his beloved canine companions, Lucy and Ricky.

Larry was anticipating the birth of a great grandson in September.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother – Don Hughes.

Larry was a graduate of Veedersburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1958. He retired in 1981 with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Larry was the owner & operator of Hughes Electric in Marion for a number of years.

In his spare time, Larry had enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing pinochle, and mushroom hunting. Larry and Dixie enjoyed time they had spent at Yellowstone National Park.

Larry was a very active and dedicated member of the Goreville United Methodist Church.

A service honoring the life of Larry Hughes will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Goreville United Methodist Church, 316 South Fly Ave., Goreville. Rev. Dr. Enrico R. Esguerra will officiate.

Military flag presentation will be accorded by the U.S. Air Force Burial Honors Detail.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10 AM – 12 Noon at the Goreville United Methodist Church.

The preferred form of remembrance is donations to Goreville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 288, Goreville, IL 62939 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or by visiting www.stjude.org

