Katherine Michelle Rockwell, age 33 years, a resident of Vienna and a former resident of Goreville, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home.

Katherine was born February 21, 1989 at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, Illinois. She was the daughter of Danny Lee White and Carolyn J. (Anderson) White.

On August 6, 2021, Katherine was united in marriage to Charles L. Rockwell in Cobden, Illinois. He survives.

In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine is survived by: a brother – Derek James White of Goreville; her maternal grandparents – Harvey & Jan Anderson of Goreville; an Aunt – Susan Miller; dear cousins – Michael, Stephanie, and Robyn; her father-in-law & mother-in-law – Danny & Beverly Rockwell of Vienna; a brother-in-law – Andrew Rockwell of Vienna; a grandfather-in-law – Glendal Rockwell of Vienna; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends. Katherine also leaves her beloved canine companion, “Captain.”

Katherine was preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents – Charles & Juanita White and an aunt, Crystal Morrison.

Katherine was a 2007 graduate of Goreville High School. She graduated with honors from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in early childhood education. Katherine had a passion for teaching and was a Kindergarten teacher at the Cypress Elementary School.

Katherine was a member of Egyptian Chapter # 30 Order of the Eastern Star, where she currently served as the star point, Electa.

Katherine enjoyed hiking, reading, and swimming. She treasured time spent with family and friends and enjoyed exploring new places. Katherine was a baptized believer in Christ.

An Eastern Star service will be conducted Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. The funeral service will follow. Brother Bill Littrell will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022, from 1 PM – 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Cypress Elementary School, 4580 Mt. Pisgah Road, Cypress, Illinois 62923 or to any local animal rescue shelter of the donor’s choosing.