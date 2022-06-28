James Peppersack, age 69, of Golconda, Illinois passed away at Saline Care Center in Harrisburg, Illinois.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Paul and Rosemary (Porich) Peppersack on February 18, 1953.

James was preceded in death by his 5-day old son, James Robert Bates Peppersack; parents, and one brother, Paul E. Peppersack, Jr.

Jim is survived by his brother, Charles (Kay) Peppersack, of Harrisburg; two sisters, Kathleen York of Herrin, IL; Donna (David) Mooar of Noblesville, IN, nieces and nephews, Sonya (Jeff) Dennison, Jonathon Peppersack, Rachel (Jimmy) Jordan, Megan York, Rebekah Mooar, Rachel Mooar, Joseph (Anna) Mooar; great nieces and nephews, Ryan Dennison, Allison Dennison, Miranda Jordan, Alexis Jordan, Brooklyn Jordan, Lucas Jordan; stepchildren, son, Jonathan Monroe of Cypress, IL, daughters Katrina (Cody) Gill of Rosiclare, IL, Regina (Joseph) Lingle of Cypress, Illinois; grandchildren, Sean, Makalub, Skyler (Caleb), Nikkie, Domanik, Trentn, Zoe, Lily, Lila; great grandchildren, Zaiden, Grayson, Kendalyn, and Eveleigh.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Brownfield. Jim worked as a union journeyman carpenter. He loved to fish and hunt with his best friend, Jeff Aly. In his younger year’s he was an avid coon hunter and raised grand champion coonhounds, always had a good rabbit and bird dog. To say he caught a boat load of fish would be an understatement, caught some monster catfish one 69 lbs. and a 103 lbs. out of the Ohio River. Jim was happy when he had a rod and reel in hand but most of all when he could be with his grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, IL. The service will be conducted by Bro. Kevin Richerson. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in the Hodgeville Community, Pope County, IL. Visitation will be 12:30 until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.