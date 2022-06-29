Harlen L. Morris, age 84 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Monday evening, June 27, 2022, at 8:12 PM at the Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Harlen was born November 13, 1937 in Grantsburg, Illinois. He was the third of four children born to Clennie and Edna (Mott) Morris.

Harlen was united in marriage to Sue Gore. He was later united in marriage to Joy Emery-Newbold. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Harlen is survived by: his children – Rick Morris of New Burnside, Tammy (Nathan) King of New Burnside, and Rusty (Pam) Morris of Ozark; 2 stepsons – Brent Newbold, and his wife Dr. Laura Arington, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Paul Newbold of New Burnside; 9 grandchildren – Stephanie Cluck of Harrisburg, Samantha Carter of Eldorado, Shane Morris of Seymour, Indiana, Shawn Morris of New Burnside, Casey Morris of New Burnside, Jessi Morris of Seymour, Indiana, Matthew Street of Creal Springs, Josh Morris of Ozark, and Tyler Morris of Vienna; 23 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Harlen was preceded in death by 3 grandsons – Roger Lee Morris, Dustin Street, and Jake Street; a granddaughter-in-law – Desiree Street; a son-in-law – Chris Werner; a sister – Betty Gibbs; and 2 brothers – Kenneth Morris and Wayne Morris.

Harlen had been employed at the rock quarry at White Hill as an explosives driller. He was later employed as a mechanic for Veach Oil Company at West Vienna and as a manager at Tinco Service Station in Harrisburg. During his retirement, Harlen was employed by Heaton Orchard at New Burnside.

Harlen enjoyed gardening, yardwork, mowing, and “trading.” He was a member of the New Burnside United Methodist Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Harlen Morris will be conducted Friday afternoon, July 1, 2022, at 4:30 PM at the Church of God Cemetery, 40 Church of God Road, Vienna, IL. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 4:15 PM Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995 or directed to the family and left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995

To share a memory of Harlen or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visitwww.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.