James W. Rainbolt, age 91 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022, at 5:25 PM at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

James was born June 16, 1930 in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Paul C. “Ted” Rainbolt and Dorothy B. (Brown) Rainbolt.

On September 16, 1966, James was united in marriage to Diane Hester in Vienna, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his beloved wife Diane, James is also survived by: a daughter – Teresa L. (Mike) Anderson of Marion and a son – Jim J. Rainbolt of Vienna; 4 grandchildren – Jeremy Heffernan, James Heffernan, Wyatt Rainbolt, and Paige Rainbolt; a great grandson – Drake Heffernan; a brother – Roger (Jannine) Rainbolt of Arizona; a sister – Shirley Roesch of Chatham; a brother-in-law – Carroll Casey of Anna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: 2 sisters – Bonnie Camden and Linda Casey; 2 brothers-in-law – Don Roesch and Norman Camden; a niece – Sue Powell; a nephew – Tim Blankenship; and a great nephew – Chris Camden.

James attended Vienna High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.

James worked as an electrical lineman, having received his electrician training in Chicago. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 703 in West Frankfort, Illinois. James also worked in the telecommunications field as a phone installer. He then worked as an electrician for over 20 years for the Illinois Department of Corrections, prior to his retirement.

James loved the land and was happiest working on his farm and raising cattle.

He was of the Christian faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of James W. Rainbolt will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022, at 1:30 PM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Inurnment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:15 PM Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

To share a memory of James or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.