Iris Elaine Brown, age 83, of Anna, formerly of Ullin, departed her earthly life on May 3, 2022 at Hillview Healthcare Center in Vienna, Illinois.

Elaine was born July 6, 1938 in Ullin, Illinois.

Elaine, known as “MA” to her family and many others, was a lifelong resident of Southern Illinois, having grown up in Ullin, and graduated from Ullin High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald “Jerry” Brown on September 2, 1956, and together they raised three daughters: Cherry (John) Lindamood, Andrea (Don) Witthoft, and Regina (Craig) Vaughn.

Elaine was known as a seamstress, the owner of her own beauty salon, a faithful church worker, and a community supporter. She was a tireless booster of her children, and later grandchildren, in their academic endeavors and the careers that followed. She was proud of her family and was a mentor to younger beauticians as they began the building of their own clienteles. She gave from her heart.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Iris and CJ Egner. She is survived by her husband Jerry, now of Anna, Illinois, and by her children. Elaine took great joy in her grandchildren: Maleita (Kaylie) Lindamood, John Michael (Evee) Lindamood, Nathan (Tabitha) Brown, and Jessica (Drew) Kelley, and was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Elijah Lindamood, Bowen Kelley, Elaina Lindamood, Emerson Kelley and Delaney Kelley. She was looking forward to the birth of Theodore Brown later this spring.

Elaine is also survived by her siblings: Deon (Linda) Egner, and Bunny (Jack) Wolfe. Her nieces and nephews were cherished as her own.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Iris Elaine Brown will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Maple Grove Baptist Church in Perks, Illinois. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour. The service will be officiated by Pete Vinson and Scott Kelly. Interment will follow at the Cache Chapel Cemetery near Ullin.

Memorial gifts may be made to Maple Grove Baptist Church, or the Cache Chapel Cemetery fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.