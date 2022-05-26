Donna J. Brown, age 79, of Bourbonnais passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born November 24, 1942 in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred & Mary Alice (Fairless) Rainbolt. Donna married Donald Brown in 1960. Together they raised their children.

Donna worked in bookkeeping/accounting for various real estate companies. She was employed with Caldwell Banker for many years. Donna had attended Kankakee Community College for accounting in the 1980’s. She was very involved with the River Valley Special Recreation Association and KCTC, where she had served as accountant. Donna was an avid reader and made all kinds of clothing, blankets, quilts, and crafts for her family. She could fill a room with all the items she had crocheted. Donna generously donated lots of her needlework to the Salvation Army and was very involved with the Special Olympics.

Surviving are three sons, Randall “Randy” Brown of Kankakee, Richard “Charlie” Brown of Bridgeview, and Timothy “Tim” Brown & Diane Laws of Bourbonnais; one sister, Marla Tatman of FL; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jerry & Joyce Rainbolt of CA, Larry Rainbolt of St. Louis, MO, and Alice Rainbolt of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren, Stacey Lynn, Danielle Nicole, Ryan Eugene, and Joel Dillon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Susan Neal and Debra Massey.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the 6 p.m. funeral service on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics, Kankakee River Valley Recreation Association, or KCTC.

