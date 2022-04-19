Robert W. Bailey, age 60 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, at 11:28 a.m. at his home.

Robert was born May 5, 1961 in Marion, Illinois. He was the son of Lowell Laverne Bailey and Wanda L. (Wright) Bailey.

Robert is survived by: his mother – Wanda Bailey of Vienna; a sister-in-law – Paula Bailey of Vienna; a niece – Ashlee (her fiancé, Dwayne Joyner) Bailey of Paducah, Kentucky; a nephew – Aaron (Candice) Bailey of Evansville, Indiana; great nieces and great nephews; an aunt – Juanita Hardin of Harrisburg; along with a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Terry L. Bailey.

Robert was a 1979 graduate of Vienna High School. He had been employed as a riverboat deck hand and was a former railroad worker.

Robert enjoyed fishing and camping. He attended Faith Harvest Assembly in Vienna and volunteered many hours of labor to the church restoration and maintenance.

A graveside service honoring the life of Robert Bailey will be conducted Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 368 Cedar Grove Road, Simpson, Illinois 62985. Pastor Richard Swiney will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Assembly Church, P.O. Box 565, Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.