Raymond N. Smithson

Neil Smithson, age 83 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois and a former resident of Turrell, Arkansas, passed away Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at his home.

Neil was born May 10, 1938 in Turrell, Arkansas. He was the son of Tom Abe and Evelyn (Qualls) Smithson.

Neil was united in marriage to Gloria Treat. Together, they shared almost 64 years of marriage.

In addition to his beloved wife, Neil is survived by: a daughter and a son – Kathy Smithson and David Smithson both of Buncombe as well as grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by: 2 brothers – Don and Glen Smithson and a sister – Marie Whitiker.

Neil was employed as a jail administrator by the Crittenden County (Arkansas) Sheriff’s Department, prior to his retirement. He was also the owner & operator of Smithson & Son Dirt and Gravel Co.

Neil enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved life and never met a stranger.

A service honoring the life of Neil Smithson will be conducted Thursday afternoon, April 21, 2022, at 12 Noon at Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate.

Burial will be in the Gilead Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM – 12 Noon Thursday at Gilead Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.

To share a memory of Neil or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.