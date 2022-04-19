Mike Bagby, age 73 years, a resident of Seymour, Indiana and a former resident of Cypress, passed away November 21, 2021.

Mike was born November 4, 1948 in Cairo, Illinois. He was the son of Albert and Effie (Harvell) Bagby.

Mike was united in marriage to Sue (nee Gore) Morris. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2019.

Mike is survived by: 3 stepchildren – Rick Morris of New Burnside, Tammy (Nathan) King of New Burnside, and Rusty (Pam) Morris of Ozark; 9 step grandchildren – Stephanie, Samantha, Shane, Shawn, Casey, Jessi, Matthew, Joshua & Tyler; several step great grandchildren; a brother – Tom (Sue Cardinal) Bagby of Grand Chain; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by: a sister & brother-in-law – Mary Jane & Jerry Hartline; 3 step grandsons – Roger Lee Morris, Dustin Ray Street, Jacob “Jake” Street; a step son-in-law – Chris Werner; and a step granddaughter-in-law – Desiree Street.

Mike was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He served for 2 years stationed in Vietnam.

Mike had been employed as a truck driver by Green Implement Co. in Cypress. During the time they lived in Indiana, Mike and Sue managed the Kimberly Mobile Home Park in Seymour. He is fondly remembered as a “jack-of-all-trades.”

In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing.

A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mike Bagby will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Pete Slivinski will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Church of God Cemetery, north of Cypress.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Church of God Cemetery, c/o Lonnie & Judy Dunn, 360 State Route 37 North, Buncombe, Illinois 62912.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.