Loretta Cullison, 57, of Belknap, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Loretta was born May 23,1964 in Metropolis, Illinois.

She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed bird watching and was of the Baptist Faith.

Loretta is survived by her husband, Michael Cullison of Belknap, Illinois; daughter, Christina Caraker of Joppa, Illinois; three sons, Samuel Cullison of New Columbia, Illinois, Daniel Butts of Buncombe, Illinois and Nathan Cullison of Metropolis, Illinois; seven grandchildren, four sisters and three brothers; her stepfather, Rodney Lacy of Mayfield, Kentucky.

She was preceded In death by her parents, Clarence and Darlene Caraker; one brother.

Memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Loretta Cullison will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 15 2022 at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 420 North Park Avenue, Herrin, Illinois 62948.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with arrangements.

