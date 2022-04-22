Lora L. Brown, age 79 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022, at 7:22 PM at the home of her grandson near Grand Chain, Illinois.

Lora was born November 28, 1942 in the Ganntown community in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of John and Amy (Hazel) Faulkner.

In 1975, Lora was united in marriage to Bennie Brown at Metropolis, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1997.

Lora is survived by: her children – Ann (Bruce) Goins of Grand Chain and Rick Staton of the Ganntown community; 4 grandchildren – Kyle (Jessica) Bohannon of Vienna, Eric Bohannon of Grand Chain, Tasha Taylor of Vienna, and Kaylin Goins of Dexter, Missouri; 5 great grandchildren – Mya Ann Marie Bohannon, Abbi Thorne, Silas Scott Bohannon, Allison Ditterline and Hunter Ditterline; a brother – Elry (Mary) Faulkner; a sister – Agnes Henderson all of Vienna; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lora was preceded in death by: a stepson – Miles Brown; a sister – Edna Price; 2 brothers – Hartley Hilton and Lee Faulkner; and her mother-in-law – Pearl Brown.

Lora was a homemaker. She had also worked as a clerk in a number of local businesses, including: Gage’s Liquor, Thomas Liquor, the Ben Franklin, and the Vienna Drug Store. She had also worked as an assembler at Main Brothers Box and Lumber Co in Karnak and for the Good Luck Glove Factory in Vienna. Lora also worked as a bartender at Trovillion Tavern in Vienna.

Lora was a member of Faith Harvest Assembly in Vienna and enjoyed watching Son Life Broadcasting, the ministries of Jimmy, Donnie and Gabriel Swaggart. Lora was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

A service honoring the life of Lora Brown will be conducted Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in Graves Cemetery, north of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022, from 1 PM – 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995 or Graves Cemetery, c/o Ethel Odum, 5325 Dutchman Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, IL 62972.