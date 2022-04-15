Joyce R. Rider Inman, 88, of Grand Chain, passed away at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Joyce was born October 17, 1933 in Dongola, the daughter of Ralph and Vesta Fischer Rider.

She married George Inman on November 4, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 31,1995.

Joyce was a graduate of the Dongola Hgh School. She loved reading , traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Guy (Beth) Inman of Grand Chain; her daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Thurston, of Pulaski and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Inman of Grand Chain; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Barnhill, Mary (Tony) Craven, Samantha (Jason) Johnson, Sarah (Tim) Russell, Victoria (Johnny) Little, Katherine (Jordan) Turner, Nathan (Lacey) Thurston, George Andrew (Alexandria) Thurston, and Rachel (Logan) Rhodes; twelve great grandchildren, Maggie Barnhill, George Dalton Barnhill, Addie Craven, Macy Craven, Inman Craven, Jayden Johnson, Thomas Russell, William Russell, Bella Little, Michael Little, Violet Thurston and Ivy Thurston; five sisters, Violet Ulrich, Earlene Elliot, Mary Lee Allen, Scheron Gardner and Fern Larry; two brothers, Sam Rider and Earnest Rider.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, George Robert Inman II; four sisters, Elsie Elliot, Delores Mowell Rose Horn, and Lillian Houseman; two brothers, Lowell “Bill” Rider and Melvin Rider.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Joyce R. Rider Inman will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Grand Chain. Rev. Guy Inman and Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Little, Jordan Turner, Nathan Thurston, George Thurston, Dalton Barnhill and Jayden Johnson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.