Johnathan “John” Cain Skamser

John C. Skamser, 43, of Vienna, Illinois passed awayApril 11, 2022 at his home.

John was born on December 9, 1987 in Marion, Illinois to Evelyn Marie (Thompson) Skamser and Danny Duane Skamser, Sr.

John is survived by his children; Heaven Garza and Austin Garza both of Vienna, IL. His father, Danny D. Skamser, Sr. as well as his grandparents Ray and Glenna Henson all of Vienna.

John is also survived by his siblings; Lynette Skamser- (Alexander Haar) of Anna, IL., Consuelo Richardson and her husband, a brother; Aaron (Jessicca) Skamser of Vienna, IL; Several nieces and nephews, Britney (Dalton) Madlock, Jordan (Kaysha) Dalton of Grandsburg, IL, Maghenn (Chad) Albright of Vienna, IL, Octavia Skamser (Dawson Kerly), Beverly and Eva Skamser all of Vienna, IL and Syra Roark of Brookport, IL. Great nieces and nephews: Jase, Emma and Jaxon Dalton and Wyatt Albright.

John loved and thought the world of his granddaughter, India (Heaven’s Daughter). John has many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as friends. He was loved by so many people.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Marie (Thompson) Skamser, 2 aunts, Mary Lou Gunther, Amy Shobe, and his grandparents Duane Arther and Beryl (Clutter) Skamser.

John met an Amazing woman, the Love of his life, Jennifer S. Cook. She helped John through some very difficult times in his life. Because of Jennifer, John got his life straight. She was there for John even when things got rough, she never stopped believing in him and was always encouraging him. John got straight in life because of Jennifer. John would tell our father that he was going to marry Jennifer and live the good life. Unfortunately, God had other plans for John.

John loved fishing, being outdoors, spending time with friends and family, especially his one true love, Jennifer, and her son Chkowa and enjoyed time with our dad. John also enjoyed working on things and helping others out when he could. John also enjoyed time out on the farm at Marty and Sandys place in the country.

Services for John Skamser will held at a later date.

Lindsey’s Funeral Home in Paducah, Ky will be handling arrangements.