Jeff Dunn, age 59 years, a resident of Metropolis, Illinois and a former resident of Vienna, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, April 22, 2022, at 4:50 PM at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Jeff was born October 24, 1962 in Granite City, Illinois. He was the son of Clifton and Betty Jane (Wilkins) Dunn.

On July 11, 1987, Jeff was united in marriage to Ruth Ellen Bigler in Vienna. She survives.

Jeff is also survived by: his children – Kelly Dunn, Kyle Dunn, and Keith Dunn all of Metropolis; a granddaughter – Kenna Nelson; a brother – Randy Dunn; a sister – Cathy Prowell, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by: a sister – Betty Jo Boyd and 2 brothers – Steve Casper and Jerry Casper.

Jeff attended Carbondale High School. He was a commercial truck driver and had owned and operated his own truck service as well as working for commercial truck lines. Jeff enjoyed traveling and began driving trucks at an early age. It was a lifetime passion which was instilled in him by his father.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman. He raised horses and enjoyed riding.

A service honoring the life of Jeff Dunn will be conducted Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Jerry Huckleberry will officiate.

Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Horse Plus Humane Society, P.O. Box 485, Hohenwald, TN 38462.