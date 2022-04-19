James (Jim) Lipe, 80, of Karnak passed away at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Jim was born September 13, 1941 in Karnak. He was a graduate of the Karnak High School. Jim had retired as a forklift operator for Caterpillar in Joliet in 1995 after 30 years of service. Jim had also retired as a grain and livestock farmer. Jim enjoyed spending the winters in Weslaco, Texas and did that for 25 years. He loved to fish and spend time on his pontoon boat on the Ohio River. He enjoyed taking long drives. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. His favorite saying was “I work really hard at being retired”.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Heather (Bob) Askew of Essex, Illinois; grandson, James (Jennifer) Marek of Aroma Park, Illinois; four great grand sons, James, Drake, Lestat and Jackson Marek; a host of nieces and nephew’s; special friends, Chuck Evers, Elaine Wright, Ken and Diane Lowe, Lenora Flintoft and many many other friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Rowena Chambers Lipe; sister, Elaine Wuller and his aunt, Lorraine House.

Graveside memorial services honoring the life of Mr. James (Jim) Lipe will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.