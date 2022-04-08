James D. “Jim” McKeller, age 82 years, a resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022, at 8:32 PM at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Jim was born September 10, 1939 in Ballard County, Kentucky. He was the son of Archie and Lou Anna (Moss) McKeller.

On November 1, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to Donna Hooper in Kankakee, Illinois. She survives.

Jim is also survived by: his children – Crystal (Keith) Knepper of Bonfield, Illinois and Dean (Ame) McKeller of Williston, North Dakota; 4 grandchildren – Kaelan Knepper, Kelsey Knepper, Taylor McKeller, and Mia McKeller; a sister-in-law – Ruby McKeller of Joliet, Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by: an infant daughter – Vicki McKeller; 2 brothers – Don (Alma) McKeller and Emmett McKeller; a nephew – Donald McKeller; and a niece – Kathy Coulter.

Jim was a 1958 graduate of Reddick High School. He was employed for 9 years in the manufacturing department of Reynolds Aluminum in McCook, Illinois. He was then employed by Amoco (later B.P. Amoco) Chemical in Joliet. He initially worked in the production department and later served as a foreman, prior to his retirement at the age of 55.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting.

A funeral service honoring the life of Jim McKeller will be conducted Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11 AM at Bethlehem Church, 900 Robinwoods Lane, Tunnel Hill, Illinois. Pastor Jeff Morrow will officiate.

Burial will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday morning, April 11, 2022, from 10 AM – 11 AM at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Church, c/o Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995