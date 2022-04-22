Government Complex Bid Opening Rescheduled

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting scheduled for April 25, 2022 has been rescheduled and will now occur the following day.

County Clerk Robin Harper-Whitehead announced the delay on Thursday in an email:

“The special meeting for Monday April 25th at 2 p.m. has been rescheduled and canceled as a Commissioners meeting. The bid openings will be held on Tuesday, April 26th at 2 p.m. in the County Annex Courtroom. This is a public meeting [open]for all to attend. The Commissioners meeting will be held at 3:30 following the bid opening meeting.”

The commissioners are set to open bids for the long-awaited county government complex at that time.