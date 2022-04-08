Genevieve Trovillion

Genevieve Trover Trovillion, passed away peacefully to heaven Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah T. Parks and Craig Parks in Reno, Nevada. Genevieve was born on December 6, 1918 in Ilmo, a small town in Missouri, the second child of Frederick Trover and Elma Viola Baird Trover. She spent her childhood in Vienna, Illinois, where she met her husband, Robert Louis Trovillion. They were united in marriage on April 1, 1939 in Malden, Missouri.

During World War II they traveled to construction sites, where Bob was a master builder and foreman. In 1941, they settled in Evansville, Indiana, and for 30 years Bob built his construction contracting business and Gen was a homemaker and raised their daughters. To support the war effort, Gen painted P-47 Thunderbolt airplane wings at the Servel plant in Evansville. Throughout their life, she and Bob traveled throughout the US, visiting national parks and monuments. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Many friends and family will remember Bob and Gen’s involvement with The Shriners in Evansville and how they enjoyed meeting stars of stage and screen during Shrine Circus visits, including Fess Parker and a very young Michael Landon.

Bob and Gen moved to Southern California in the early 1970s and lived there until his death in 1986. During their remaining years together in California, she worked for The Broadway, a southern California department store chain, where she was an exemplary employee and had many celebrity clients–film star June Allyson being a repeat customer. While Gen lived in Los Gatos, California, she enjoyed attending rehearsals and events of the Peninsula Banjo Band, serving as the chairperson of the band’s auxiliary. A lifelong basketball fan, she loved to watch her favorite team, the Golden State Warriors, and followed the University of Evansville’s Purple Aces. Most importantly, she was grounded in her faith and was a member of the Los Altos United Methodist Church before her move to Reno. Gen never truly left her beloved southern Illinois and kept in touch with her extended family in Illinois, Tennessee, and Missouri.

She is survived by her daughters-Sarah (Craig) Parks of Reno, Nevada; grandsons Robert Salm, Todd (Lauren) Schwartz, and Eric (Diane) Parks; granddaughter Sarah (Jason) Lee; great-grandsons Harvey, George and Franklin Schwartz, and Michael Lee; great-granddaughters Amanda Parks, Isabella Lopez & Ivy Genevieve Schwartz; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter – Susan Salm; her brothers Edwin (Mildred), Frederick (Peggy), and Bernard “Spanky” (Jackie); grandparents William and Susan (nee Reel) Baird, Sylvester and Sarah (nee Darrow) Trover.

A memorial graveside service honoring the life of Genevieve Trover Trovillion will be conducted Saturday morning, April 9, 2022, at 11 AM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.