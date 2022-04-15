Elvis McGinnis, age 76 of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 12:57 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Massac Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Forthman, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.

Elvis was retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he was a Barber Instructor. He was a licensed Barber and was the Owner and Operator of Elvis and Company. He attended New Hope Baptist Church.

Elvis is survived by his daughters, Dawn Hampton (Becca) and Leslie McGinnis; his grandchildren, Dakota McGinnis (Kaley), Kyle McGinnis, Kellie Lewis (Matthew), and Presley Hampton; great grandchildren, Emree, Lillie, and Katie; sister, Pam Turner; brothers, Gary McGinnis (Paula) and Warren McGinnis (Wanda); several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Elvis was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Lorena (Barnes) McGinnis; his wife of 50 years, Connie Kay (Bonnell) McGinnis; brother-in-law, Ike E. Turner.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening April 18, 2022 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Austin Medley, Matthew Lewis, Brad West, John Pruett, Andy Shreves.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com