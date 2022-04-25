Bonnie “Rosalie” Hand, age 87 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at 8:58 AM at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

“Rosie” as she was known to family and friends, was born March 4, 1935 in Belknap, Illinois. She was the daughter of John and Mildred (Smith) Avery.

On December 27, 1953, Rosalie was united in marriage to John W. Hand in Vienna, Illinois. He survives.

Rosalie is also survived by: her children – John S. “Sam” (Elizabeth) Hand of Gardner, Illinois, Robert Allen (Theresa) Hand of Minooka, Illinois, Nancy Jo (Strother) Hollingsworth of Waverly Hall, Georgia, and James Lee (Christina) Hand of Buncombe, Illinois; 7 grandchildren – Sara, Mathew, Andrew, Brandon, Jacob, Britany and Haley; 14 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; her brother – Richard (Hannah) Avery of Killeen, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Amie Lynn, a sister – Carmen Phillips; and 2 brothers – James Avery and Danny Joe Avery.

Rosalie was a 1953 graduate of Vienna High School. She had been employed as a waitress as well as a certified nurse’s aide (C.N.A.). Rosalie had a passion for caring for the elderly. She had worked in a nursing care facility when the family resided in Channahon, Illinois. After she and J.W. returned to Southern Illinois to live, Rosalie worked as a private in-home health care provider.

Rosalie enjoyed quilting and had made many handcrafted quilts for family members through the years. Additionally, she crafted quilts for the Baptist Children’s Home and Family Services. Rosalie was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed baking and canning.

Along with her husband, J.W., Rosalie was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Vienna. She served for many years in a number of positions, including teaching children’s Sunday School classes and volunteering in the vacation Bible Schools. Rosalie had a love of music and sang for many years in the church sanctuary choir.

A service honoring the life of Bonnie Rosalie Hand will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, April 26, 2022, at 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Brother Scott Sparks will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 2 PM – 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995.