Bonnie L. Marks, age 66 years, a resident of Eldorado, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Evelyn’s House of Hope in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bonnie was born March 2, 1956 in Marion, Illinois. She was the daughter of Floyd Ford and Betty L. (Morris) Ford.

Bonnie is survived by: her children – Roy (Heather) Ford of Eldorado, Dana (Elmer Marks) Jeffery of New Burnside, Patrick Marks of Sesser, and Christian Marks of Eldorado; grandchildren – Austin, Dakota, and Jackson Ford; several great grandchildren – a brother – Rondal (Bea) Ford of New Burnside; and 2 sisters – Debbie (Kenneth) Gibbs of Galatia and Denise (Wanda) Ford of Benton.

In addition to her parents, Floyd Ford and Betty L. Ford Gibbs, Bonnie was preceded in death by an infant grandson – Dustin Marks and a brother – Jeff Ford.

Bonnie was a homemaker. She also had worked as a housekeeper, waitress, and C.N.A. (Certified Nurse’s Aid) in area nursing homes.

In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed a number of hobbies and pastimes, including: fishing, coloring, playing games on her phone, and making crochet handcrafted items. She also loved music, watching hummingbirds, and raising roses. Bonnie was a member of the New Burnside Community Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Bonnie L. Marks will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022, at 1 PM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Pete Slivinski will officiate. Interment will follow.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon – 1 PM at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, Illinois 62062 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.

