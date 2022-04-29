Billie Joe Shoemaker, age 91 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, at 10:30 AM at his home.

Bill was born November 3, 1930 in the Bloomfield community in Johnson County Illinois. He was the son of Alonzo Shoemaker and Dimple (Harper) Shoemaker.

On February 16, 1948, Bill was united in marriage to Nellie Jean (Chambers) in Georgia. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2010.

Bill is survived by: his sons – Larry Shoemaker and David Shoemaker both of Creal Springs, Jerry (Jeanna) Shoemaker of Stonefort, Steve (Pam) Shoemaker and Tony (Stasia) Shoemaker all of Vienna, Ronnie (Kelley) Shoemaker of Ozark, and Darin Shoemaker of Vienna; 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren & great-great grandchildren; a sister – Loudean Simmons of Golconda; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by: a daughter-in-law – Janie Shoemaker; several brothers and sisters.

Bill was a lifelong carpenter and a member of the former Carpenter’s Union Local # 605 in Golconda.

Bill had a passion for horse riding and training. He was a member of the Johnson County Saddle Club and the Appaloosa Association. Bill enjoyed farming. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed riding 4-wheelers. Bill is fondly remembered for his love of visiting with family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

A service honoring the life of Billie Joe Shoemaker will be conducted Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Bill’s son and grandson, Steve and Adam Shoemaker, along with Dr. Stephen Williams, pastor of the Simpson Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Reynoldsburg Cemetery, near Tunnel Hill.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 2 PM – 3 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Reynoldsburg Cemetery Association, c/o Bob Harper, 30 Harpertown Lane, Tunnel Hill, IL 62972.

